Former Masters Champion Sergio García went on an epic tirade last Sunday morning on the second hole at Augusta National during the final day of The Masters.

García, who finished 52nd this year, slammed his driver in frustration after hitting a tee shot that he was clearly not a fan of. He then broke his driver against a cooler, meaning he was not able to use the club for the remainder of the Final Round. The Masters rules and competition committee chairman, Geoff Yang, issued Garcia a code of conduct warning for the incident.

A whole series of events from Sergio Garcia earlier on Sunday at the Masters 😳



😬 Slams his driver in frustration

😬 Breaks his driver against a cooler

😅 Carries Jon Rahm's bag while Rahm's caddie tends to a bunker pic.twitter.com/he09pvWuv8 — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2026

On Tuesday, García broke his silence on the epic meltdown.

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at The Masters tournament,” García wrote in a statement. “I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to Golf. Regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game. It doesn’t reflect the respect and appreciation that I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials and golf fans around the world.”

This year’s tournament marked the 27th of García’s lengthy career. His 52nd place finish marked the worst of his career, in a year in which he made the cut. He has missed the cut at The Masters 11 times, including in six of his previous seven appearances prior to this year.

The former Green Jacket winner has struggled mightily this decade, as he has missed the cut in 11 of his 22 appearances in a Major Championship (Masters, U.S. Open, The Open, PGA Tour Championship). His best finish came in the 2023 U.S. Open (T12th).

Rory McIlroy won second consecutive Masters Tournament

While García’s rant went mega-viral, Rory McIlroy was the big winner of the weekend. McIlroy won his second consecutive Masters Tournament, marking the sixth Major Championship of his career. He is now one of 12 professional golfers to have won at least six Major titles.

“I can’t believe I waited 17 years to get one green jacket, and now I get two in a row,” McIlroy said Sunday on CBS. “I think all of my perseverance at this golf tournament over the years has really started to pay off. It was a tough weekend, I did the bulk of my work on Thursday and Friday. But just so happy to hang in there and get the job done.”

García was the runner-up to McIlroy in the 2014 The Open Championship, which marked the third Major Championship of his career.