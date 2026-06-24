Seth Greenberg: Darius Acuff landed with 'perfect team' after Kings selection

Darius Acuff Jr. is headed to Sacramento after Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft. ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg believes the former Arkansas star couldn’t have found a better landing spot.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up following the event, Greenberg identified Acuff as the rookie who could make the biggest immediate impact because of the opportunity awaiting him with the Kings.

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“The biggest impact player in this is going to be Darius Acuff Jr. because your impact is in relation to the opportunity you have to impact a team,” Greenberg said. “The ball is going to be his hand from day one, and when the ball is in Darius Acuff’s hands, good things happen.”

Greenberg praised Acuff’s all-around offensive skill set. He believes Sacramento provides the ideal situation for the former Razorback to thrive.

“You can play ball screens, you shoot the three, he get downhill. He’s got runners, but more importantly, the opportunity to basically be the face of a franchise,” Greenberg added. “Darius Acuff Jr. got selected by the perfect team for him.”

Moreover, the Kings selected Acuff with the No. 7 overall pick Monday night after a standout freshman campaign at Arkansas. The former five-star recruit arrived in Fayetteville with lofty expectations and immediately became one of the nation’s top guards under John Calipari.

Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game during his lone season with the Razorbacks. His production and shot-making ability helped solidify his status as one of the top prospects in the draft class.

He’ll be getting paid in the NBA too. According to Spotrac, Acuff is projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $36.5 million.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Acuff measured 6-foot-2 barefoot while posting a 6-foot-7 wingspan. Although some evaluators questioned how his size would translate at the next level, his offensive upside consistently drew praise throughout the pre-draft process.

On3’s James Fletcher III described Acuff as one of the most exciting players in the class because of his ability to create shots from anywhere on the floor.

“Darius Acuff went on a dominant run at the end of the college basketball season, knocking down clutch shots throughout the postseason for Arkansas,” Fletcher wrote. “His ability to create space at multiple levels is undeniable.”

Meanwhile, On3 national basketball analyst Jamie Shaw highlighted the former Arkansas standout’s confidence and scoring versatility.

“Darius Acuff steps on the court with a swagger,” Shaw wrote. “He has long arms and a purposeful handle. Acuff is a capable scorer from multiple levels.”

Now, Acuff begins the next chapter of his basketball journey in Sacramento. And if Greenberg is right, the Kings may have found the new face of their franchise.