Seth Rollins made a shocking return to WWE at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday night, hitting a Curb Stomp on The Vision’s Logan Paul which led to his elimination from the match. Monday night, the faction Rollins once led opened the show and demanded Rollins come to the ring.

Rollins did eventually come to the ring, not before outsmarting The Vision trio of Paul, Austin Theory and Paul Heyman. A masked man appeared and WWE security chased him off into the crowd. Another appeared; this time, Paul went after him. Another masked man followed suit and Theory chased after him.

That left Heyman alone in the center of the ring. Heyman attempted to leave until yet another masked man appeared down the entrance aisle. Heyman pleaded with the masked man to let him free but it turns out, that wasn’t the masked man Heyman needed to be worrying about. It was the one standing behind him on the apron, who took his mask off.

It was Rollins, steel chair in hand. Rollins stepped into the ring and slammed the chair into Heyman’s back, drawing a massive roar from the crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Rollins, however, wasn’t done with his former Oracle. Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp to Heyman.

Seth Rollins blindsided The Vision

Heyman was a bloody mess in the aftermath. He was loaded into an ambulance and taken away to a local hospital — we think — as it was revealed that LA Knight was driving the ambulance. Knight has had his issues with The Vision for months, and it appears he’s not done with them yet.

WWE, at the time of writing, has yet to provide an update on Heyman’s condition. It certainly didn’t look good for Heyman, who seldom finds himself involved in physicality.

As for The Vision, the group is currently in crisis. Both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are sidelined due to injury. Now, the group’s manager and spokesperson has been taken out, leaving Paul and Theory on their own.

With WrestleMania 42 just over a month away, it remains to be seen where this goes from here. Rollins has been out of action since suffering a torn rotator cuff in his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel this past October.