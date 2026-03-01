Seth Rollins makes his surprise return at WWE Elimination Chamber

After months away from WWE due to injury, four-time World Champion Seth Rollins made a surprise return at Saturday night’s Elimination Chamber PLE.

Rollins crashed the Elimination Chamber match and attacked Logan Paul, who is a member of Rollins’ former stable, ‘The Vision’. This led to the elimination of Paul, with Cody Rhodes grabbing the pin.

SETH ROLLINS IS BACK 🤯



LOGAN PAUL IS ELIMINATED pic.twitter.com/Xbbd7ZycPR — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026

After dealing with nagging injuries over the past few years, Rollins suffered a nasty shoulder injury in his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. He was forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship the following week, which was then put up for grabs at November’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show between CM Punk and Jey Uso.

CM Punk came out with the win, but Rollins was no longer focused on his vacated title. On his last appearance on Monday Night Raw (Oct. 13, 2025), Rollins was attacked by ‘The Vision’ members Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. It was anticipated that he would be going after the stable upon his return, which now looks to be the case.

Seth Rollins looks poised for WrestleMania match against member/s of ‘The Vision’ stable

For the past two months, a masked man has been taking out members of the group. Bron Breakker, fellow ‘Vision’ member, entered last month’s Royal Rumble match at No. 2 and was promptly taken out by the masked man.

Since Rollins’ break, Logan Paul and Austin Theory have joined the group under Paul Heyman. They are the two lone active stable members on the roster, as Breakker and Reed are currently out of action due to injury. On the road to WrestleMania 42, it appears as if Rollins has both Logan Paul and Austin Theory in his crosshairs. Rollins and Paul previously crossed paths at WrestleMania 39, which Rollins won.

Rollins was asked about a potential return before WrestleMania last week during the Friday edition of ESPN’s ‘Get Up‘. The Davenport, IA native played coy, just days before he made his way back to the squared circle.

“I wish I had a solid answer for you, but I’m gonna have to plead the fifth on it,” Rollins said. “I don’t know. I don’t make the decisions. I want to be back before WrestleMania, but it’s not up to me. It’s up to the doctors. They’ve got to tell me if I’m good to go.”