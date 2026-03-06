Seth Rollins reveals insight on shocking return at WWE Elimination Chamber

138 days after ‘The Vision’ took four-time World Champion Seth Rollins out of action for the foreseeable future on the Oct. 13 edition of ‘Monday Night Raw’, Rollins made his grand return at last Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago.

After months of ‘masked man’ teases, Rollins entered the Chamber donning a mask and attacked ‘Vision’ member Logan Paul, costing him the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Once Rollins hit Paul with a Curb Stomp (which Cody Rhodes took advantage of for the three-count), he took off his mask to reveal his identity to a massive reaction in the United Center.

pic.twitter.com/AAkRRN8rb3 — just put the clips in the bag (@ShootOrWork) March 6, 2026

“I was under the ring. I was under the ring and I’m coming out and I’m feeling all the chaos happening around us,” Rollins said. “The United Center is electric. It’s insane. We’re in the main event of the Elimination Chamber. Everybody had just been on fire the entire night. It was my moment to shine, so I had to get in there. I’m staring across at that idiot Logan Paul, and I’m looking at him in his little beady eyes. I was so excited that I got to stomp his head into the ground. I do the deed and look at me, I’m just trying to soak it in.

“The hardest thing to do in that moment is to not move. It’s the hardest thing in the world. The energy is off the charts. From playing (football), you know when you hit that moment, that stomp, that big hit… you just want to lose it. All the adrenaline coursing through your body. The hardest thing in the world to do is to just stand there and soak it in. But it was nice. It felt really, really good to be back. It was a good moment in time.”

Seth Rollins delivered major blow to ‘The Vision’ on Monday’s edition of ‘WWE Raw’

Rollins followed up his return at the Elimination Chamber PLE with his return to ‘Monday Night Raw’ on Monday. After phony masked men forced ‘Vision’ members Logan Paul and Austin Theory out of the ring, Seth Rollins emerged from the crowd with a chair and cracked group leader Paul Heyman in the back. He then delivered a Curb Stomp to Heyman, which busted him open.

Heyman was stretchered to an ambulance in the backstage area, which was revealed to be driven by fellow ‘Vision’ enemy LA Knight. With Paul and Theory seemingly going after The Usos and their World Tag Team Championships, Rollins seems to be set up for a WrestleMania 42 match against either a returning Bron Breakker or Brock Lesnar.

Breakker, a fellow member of the ‘Vision’ who delivered the initial blow to Rollins when he was attacked in October, has been out of action with hernia injury. Lesnar, who has been paired alongside Heyman for nearly the entirety of his second WWE run (2012-present), has teamed with ‘The Vision’ in last November’s WarGames match.