Hours after the Las Vegas Raiders announced the Maxx Crosby trade with the Baltimore Ravens was called off, “several” teams inquired about his availability, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The Raiders and Ravens agreed to the deal last week, ahead of free agency.

Crosby was in Baltimore on Tuesday, but failed his physical, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini first reported. As a result, the Ravens backed out of the trade, which would have sent two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for the star pass-rusher. Now, those selections – one in 2026 (No. 14 overall) and another in 2027 – will stay with Baltimore.

Of course, that also means Crosby heads back to Las Vegas. The franchise met Tuesday night to discuss next steps, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden reported, and the salary cap implications. The Raiders agreed to terms on multiple contracts during the legal tampering period ahead of free agency and the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

One team that will not be re-entering the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes is the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. They were in deep talks to acquire Crosby before the Raiders agreed to the deal with Baltimore, and after missing out, made a trade with the Green Bay Packers for pass-rusher Rashan Gary.

The Ravens’ decision not to go through with the Crosby trade was due to a failed physical. He notably suffered a torn meniscus and later underwent surgery, which ended his 2025 season. Of course, the end of the year notably made headlines after Crosby left the facility.

But Tuesday night, as reports swirled in the aftermath of the nixed trade, Crosby’s agent spoke out. CJ LaBoy of The.Team (formerly Wasserman) released a statement with a show of support from his surgeon indicating a strong recovery.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache,” LaBoy wrote on X. “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons.”

During his seven seasons with the Raiders, Maxx Crosby made five straight Pro Bowls and was a two-time Second Team All-Pro selection. This past season, he had 73 total tackles, a career-high 28 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks across 15 games. He notably missed the last two games of the season after the Raiders put him on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury.