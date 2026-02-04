The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released the police bodycam footage of the Jan. 29 arrest of U.S. Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson for driving 104 mph, via the New York Post. The 25-year-old Richardson was cited for “excessive speeding” after she passed a police vehicle at speeds exceeding 100 mph on State Road 429 in Winter Garden, Fla., last Thursday, according to TMZ.

During the interaction on video, the OCSO officer approaches Richardson’s passenger window and tells the gold medal-winning Olympic sprinter to “wipe that smile off your face” before introducing himself and explaining: “You’re being stopped for dangerous excessive speeding.”

Richardson, a former LSU standout, tries to explain that one of her back tires is running low on air, at which point the officer excoriates her while listing off her various traffic offenses.

“So you’re driving at 104 miles an hour in a 65 mile an hour zone with subpar equipment, flashing people to get out of your way, following too close, using every lane to pass everybody, cutting me off, passing a car on the inside shoulder with their hazard lights on?” the officer continued. “You’re going to jail for dangerous excessive speeding.”

"You're going to jail."



The bodycam footage of Olympic gold medalist and record-setting sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson's arrest has been released. It occurred in Orange County, Florida, on January 29 after a sheriff’s deputy clocked her driving up to 104 mph in a 65-mph zone. pic.twitter.com/QkfSKSaInw — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 4, 2026

Richardson responded by explaining she “didn’t even know” she was speeding and said she didn’t want to go to jail.

“Most people don’t, but you have to think about that before you do the speeding,” the officer said as the Post video concludes.

U.S. Olympic sprinters Christian Coleman, Sha’Carri Richardson arrested after speeding incident

Of course, Richardson wasn’t the only person to go to jail from that traffic stop. Fellow U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman — Richardson’s boyfriend — was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after he stopped to check on Richardson while OCSO officials were conducting the traffic stop.

Coleman, 29, reportedly pulled up beside Richardson’s gray Aston Martin in his black Jeep and approached the officer. Richardson identified Coleman as her boyfriend, but the former Tennessee star declined to give his name, at which point he was arrested for resisting, per TMZ. When officers searched his Jeep, they reportedly found a “glass smoking device” in the center console that had what officers suspected was a small amount of cannabis in the bowl area, according to the report obtained by TMZ.

This is the second time in the last year that Coleman and Richardson have run into trouble with police.

Richardson was arrested July 31 on a domestic violance charge following a July 27 incident in which she repeatedly shoved Coleman inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.