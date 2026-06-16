Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Nike as Signature Swoosh athlete, leaves Converse

As the NBA offseason gets underway, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making a huge off-court move. He is leaving Converse to become a Nike athlete.

Gilgeous-Alexander is set to become a Signature Swoosh athlete, Nike told sneaker insider Nick DePaula in a statement. The Oklahoma City Thunder star signed with Converse in 2020 and launched his first signature shoe in February 2025.

Now, after winning his second straight NBA MVP award, Gilgeous-Alexander is joining the Swoosh. He previously posted some cryptic teasers about an announcement, and he’ll now be joining Nike’s athlete roster.

CONFIRMED: Nike has officially added Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a Signature Swoosh athlete.



“Coming after back-to-back MVP seasons, we are excited to build on Shai's incredible impact with Converse as one of the most creative leaders in the game.” https://t.co/Jj8CtJ6eOk — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 16, 2026

“Coming after back-to-back MVP seasons, we are excited to build on Shai’s incredible impact with Converse as one of the most creative leaders in the game,” Nike said in a statement to DePaula on Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander was Converse’s highest-profile basketball athlete as he became one of the NBA’s top stars. He led the Thunder to a 2025 NBA title and won his second consecutive MVP this year as Oklahoma City fell to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Nike’s basketball roster continues to grow with big names coming on board. NBA stars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant have agreements in place with the brand, as do WNBA stars A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. Clark’s first signature shoe is also shaping up to be one of the most anticipated drops ever.

This past season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points per game, along with a career-best 6.6 assists per game. He also earned the NBA Clutch Player of the Year as the best player in clutch time in the league.

After that season-ending loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his frustration about coming up short of a repeat title. He also vowed to make sure the Thunder get back to the mountaintop and to figure out how the franchise missed out on a return trip to the Finals.

“I failed at my goal,” Gilgeous-Alexander said during exit interviews. “I didn’t achieve what I wanted to achieve. But I learn the most about myself and make the greatest amount of increases in my career when I fail and don’t get what I want. I look at this no different. I didn’t get where I wanted to go this season. There’s a reason for that. Now I have to look at that reason and try to make sure it never happens again.”