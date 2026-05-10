Shan van Gisbergen wins Go Bowling at Ten Glen race in NASCAR Cup Series

Shane van Gisbergen brought home the win in the Go Bowling at The Glen race from Watkins Glen International on Sunday. The Cup Series race was dominated by the usual road course contenders for 100 laps, with an exciting finish.

The New Zealand native won his latest road course, adding to a long list of NASCAR success in his early career. After choosing an alternate strategy in the final stage, he chased down the leaders and pulled away from the field over the final 10 laps.

Ross Chastain took the green checkered flag at the end of Stage One, a result of leader Shane van Gisbergen and several others opting to flip the stage and pit during the final laps. Penske teammates Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric were also among the drivers who took the points.

Stage Two got off to a strange start, with the first caution for cause dropping while Connor Zilisch chased Shane van Gisbergen for the lead, coming after a large piece of debris flew from the campground onto the track. van Gisbergen was able to lead the field and earn 10 stage points.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season is now fully underway, as Week 12 kicks off with a trip to the road course. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Tyler Reddick currently leads the Cup Series standings through eleven weeks, taking the checkered flag five times to start the season. His 23XI owner Denny Hamlin entered the weekend in second with Chase Elliott in third.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Cup Series, that means 16 drivers battling from Race 27 on for the championship.