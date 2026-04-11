Shane Lowry knocked in a hole in one on Hole No. 6 at The Masters on Saturday. With the ace, Lowry moved to -8 for the tournament and tied for second through six holes in the third round.

At that time, Lowry trailed leader and defending champion Rory McIlroy (-12). Lowry was tied for second with Patrick Reed, who was on Hole No. 5 at the time of the hole in one.

Lowry has one major championship on his resume: the 2019 Open Championship. His best finished at The Masters was a tied-for-third finish in 2022. You can see his ace below.

"Right at it — how about right in!" – Andrew Catalon



An ace for Shane Lowry on No. 6! pic.twitter.com/pXGeAM5uZn — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 11, 2026

With Lowry’s ace, it was only the 7th hole in one on No. 6 in Masters Tournament history. It certainly gave him a boost on Saturday afternoon.

Lowry hasn’t finished in the top 10 at The Masters since his 2022 tournament. He was tied for 42nd last year after a T43 finish in 2024 and T16 result in ’23.

Since he took advantage on the front nine, most golfers love to make up a lot of ground on holes No. 13 and 15, which are tremendous eagle opportunities. We could see that later for Lowry. However, one legend doesn’t approve of changes to those holes: Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner.

“Watching @TheMasters and seeing so few players long enough to go for 13 &15 now has taken away so much excitement and intrigue to the back nine,” Mickelson wrote on X on Friday. “Another example of how longer isn’t always better.”

The 15th hole, in particular, saw some high scores during Thursday’s opening round. Fred Couples hit into the water twice while recording a +4 on the hole, as did Robert MacIntyre and Danny Willett. It marks the first time since 1998 that the 15th hole saw three quadruple bogeys in a single round, according to the AP.