Shane van Gisbergen lands ride to make NASCAR Truck return

Shane van Gisbergen will make his NASCAR Truck Series return in the May 1 race at Watkins Glen International. He will pilot the No. 4 Silverado for Niece Motorsports, the team announced Wednesday.

This will be van Gisbergen’s second career Truck start, his first coming in 2023 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Van Gisbergen finished 19th driving the No. 41 Silverado for Niece.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports at Watkins Glen,” van Gisbergen said in a statement. “I raced the truck once back in 2023 at IRP and it was epic! Happy to be back at one of my favorite tracks. Hopefully we have a good crack at it. Thanks to Niece Motorsports, Circle B Diecast, DQS, J.F. Electric, Chevrolet and Trackhouse for giving me the opportunity. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Van Gisbergen told John Newby of FanBuzz in February that he hoped to get back in a NASCAR truck in 2026. Watkins Glen was always on his mind.

“I would love to drive one of those trucks,” van Gisbergen said. “I think maybe it’s Watkins [Glen] or something later in the year is free, so I’m trying. But it’s hard to do. Everything costs money, I guess. But yeah, love to do more Truck starts.”

Shane van Gisbergen has shown improvement in 2nd NASCAR Cup season

Van Gisbergen will look to become a winner in all three of NASCAR’s national series. The 36-year-old has five O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins and six Cup Series victories.

The New Zealand native has quickly taken to NASCAR since making the full-time transition to the sport in 2024. Last season, his rookie year in Cup, he won five-of-six road course races, earning him a playoff spot.

Van Gisbergen having success at road courses is no surprise. But it’s his oval improvement in 2026 that has been impressive. He has one top-10 and three top-15 finishes at ovals/short tracks this season. Van Gisbergen, however, would like to forget the last two weeks, crashing out at Bristol Motor Speedway and finishing 36th at Kansas Speedway.

Van Gisbergen currently sits 18th in the points standings. He is the top performing driver so far at Trackhouse Racing.