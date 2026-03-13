Shane van Gisbergen reacts to Brad Keselowski comparing him to Happy Gilmore

Shane van Gisbergen is embracing the comparisons, even when they involve the most famous fictional golfer around. Speaking recently on The Gluckcast with Jeff Gluck, the Trackhouse Racing driver reacted to comments made by Brad Keselowski that compared the New Zealand star’s NASCAR development to the character Happy Gilmore.

Keselowski made the analogy while appearing on the Dale Jr. Download. He described van Gisbergen’s raw talent, particularly on road courses, while noting the ongoing adjustment to oval racing.

“SVG was kind of like Happy Gilmore, if he could learn how to putt. You know what I mean?” Keselowski stated. “He’s got this massive drive, he could get to the green like. If he could just learn how to putt, which is, like the ovals. That’s exactly what’s going through my mind.”

For van Gisbergen, the comparison wasn’t offensive. It was actually amusing. The former Supercars champion said he had already seen fans making similar jokes online before Keselowski’s comments circulated.

“I actually saw that on Twitter a couple of times last year, people saying similar stuff, but I saw that clip of his pop up yesterday,” SVG stated. “I thought it was pretty funny.”

The transition from global road racing success to the grind of the NASCAR Cup Series has been one of the most talked-about storylines surrounding van Gisbergen since he joined Trackhouse Racing full-time. While his road-course talent has been evident, the challenge of mastering NASCAR’s high-speed ovals remains a work in progress.

Moreover, Gluck pointed out that despite skepticism from some NASCAR fans, those closest to van Gisbergen have maintained confidence that he will eventually figure it out: “I think it makes a lot of sense. … Your dad had that quote where he was just absolutely sure, he said, ‘He’ll get there, he’ll find a way winning these ovals. He’ll be fine.’

“You know, obviously, I’m sure you see on Twitter as well, there’s skepticism from NASCAR fans,” Gluck responded. “‘He’ll never be able to catch up. He’s too far behind. He doesn’t have that background.’ Those around you have this belief. So how do you react to that when people are like, ‘I don’t think it’ll ever happen.’”

Alas, Van Gisbergen admitted that while the outside noise exists, he tries not to focus on it too much as he continues learning a completely different style of racing: “I try not to read into it and just focus on my own stuff. But it’s tough,” van Gisbergen explained. “This is a completely different discipline, or different sport to anything I’ve done, you know?”

Still, the man who’s dominated the Chicago Street Race believes the improvement is coming week by week. The learning curve that once felt overwhelming is beginning to make more sense as he gains experience in NASCAR’s most demanding environments.

“But I feel that, I keep saying, I feel these, like, light bulb moments every week. Still things are clicking,” SVG delineated. “I’m still getting better and better. I can see where it is now.

“You know, whereas when I first started, it felt like, ‘What the hell, where am I losing a second sometimes?’ It’s coming, but I still have so much to learn and to gain. It’s going to keep coming.”