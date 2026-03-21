Shane van Gisbergen reacts to Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez dustup, dishes on relationship with Suarez

It’s been a minute, but NASCAR finally brought fighting back to the forefront last weekend. Ross Chastain confronted Daniel Suarez on the track, shoving him before PR reps were able to intervene and prevent a full-on fight.

But the incident has just about everyone in the sport talking. Should fighting be allowed?

“If you fought at home you’d be banned for at least a year,” said Shane van Gisbergen, speaking to Fronstretch. “It’s not acceptable. I don’t know if it should be acceptable here too, either. I don’t really know and thankfully haven’t been put in that situation. But certainly weird watching two friends have an argument, almost get into it last week. Hopefully that doesn’t happen to me.”

Van Gisbergen was teammates with Suarez and Chastain at Trackhouse before Suarez left the organization after the 2025 campaign. Suarez has had some considerable friction with multiple current Trackhouse drivers this season.

For his part, van Gisbergen said he understands the dilemma for Suarez. He’s trying to blaze his own path, having left the team.

“Yeah, like I understand what he’s going through, I guess, and the point he has to prove,” van Gisbergen said. “I try and see it through his eyes, as well. He’s having a decent crack and easy to get frustrated in those points. But I try to race him equally like everyone else. Yeah, it’s funny how it’s gotten to shoving match with all of us, but it is what it is.”

One of the easiest-going characters on the track, it’s no surprise to see van Gisbergen take a relatively laid-back view of things. After all, as he pointed out, it’s not him involved in the beef.

Still, it’s a question that will likely remain a topic of conversation for NASCAR. Usually once tempers flare, things persist until they reach a boiling point.

Did we see that boiling point last week between Chastain and Suarez? Or is there more to come? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out.