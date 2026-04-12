Shane van Gisbergen got into some trouble at the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. During the 159th lap, van Gisbergen spun out entering Turn 3 and got into a wreck that collected John Hunter Nemechek, Todd Gilliland, and Alex Bowman.

“Car’s f***ed,” Shane van Gisbergen said on his radio after the wreck. Per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, SVG’s spin-out caused him to be out of the Chase at the moment. He was in position to reach the Chase since the second race of the season, which was at Atlanta.

Trouble for SVG, JHN, Alex Bowman and Todd Gilliland in Stage 2 at Bristol! https://t.co/glkLHQs4Aj pic.twitter.com/ukZhFoKAQR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 12, 2026

Van Gisbergen is in his second year as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver and is off to a strong start. He earned a P6 finish at Atlanta and followed that up with a P2 finish at COTA. In the next four races, the 36-year-old finished inside the top 20 three times. The only races where van Gisbergen finished 20th or worse are Daytona (30th) and Las Vegas (36th).

Joey Logano has noticed what Shane van Gisbergen has done this year

“He’s obviously had a pretty solid start,” Joey Logano said of van Gisbergen in March, per Cameron Richardson of NASCAR.com “The speedway races and obviously the road course, you expect him to be good. We’ve had one normal type race at Phoenix, and even with that, still, what was there, 12 cautions or something? It was a lot. I think it’s just we haven’t seen much normalcy yet. I think obviously it’s great he’s up there. I mean, he’s doing a good job. I’m not taking it away from that. I’m just saying we haven’t gotten into a flow yet. Still hard to look at points.”

In 57 career NASCAR Cup Series races, van Gisbergen has earned six victories and has finished in the top 10 13 times. All of his victories have come on road courses, and five of those wins came last year, which led to him being named the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year. Van Gisbergen has also competed in 37 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races, tallying five victories and 13 top-10 finishes.