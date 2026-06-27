Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Shane van Gisbergen once again proved why he’s one of the best road-course racers in the world on Saturday afternoon, this time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

After winning the pole during Friday’s qualifying session, driving for JR Motorsports, SVG backed it up by taking the checkered flag in the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway. It marked another impressive road-course victory for the New Zealander.

He also won at Sonoma in 2024, and entered the weekend as one of the clear favorites. From the moment he unloaded, van Gisbergen had the speed to beat.

Alas, van Gisbergen carried that momentum throughout the weekend after posting one of the fastest laps in practice before claiming the pole with a lap of 95.483 mph. His qualifying effort edged teenage standout Brent Crews by nearly two-tenths of a second, and gave the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet the preferred starting position for Saturday’s race.

“Pretty awesome day,” van Gisbergen said after qualifying. “It’s a tricky track here with the wind, the way the direction was today.

“It’s always fun driving for JR Motorsports. We get excited every time we get a chance to drive the No. 9 car. We know we’ve got a great shot to win the race. All practice we were quick, and my lap in qualifying was pretty decent as well, so stoked to start up front.”

As you can tell, that confidence translated directly into race day. Van Gisbergen controlled the event from the front of the field and once again showcased his elite road-racing ability, keeping challengers behind him throughout the afternoon to secure another victory at Sonoma.

While van Gisbergen enjoyed a relatively smooth afternoon, defending race winner Connor Zilisch faced a much tougher challenge. A tire losing air during qualifying left the Hendrick Motorsports driver buried in the 30th starting position, forcing him to spend the race climbing through traffic instead of battling for the lead from the outset. He came home second.

Meanwhile, Crews started alongside van Gisbergen on the front row after an impressive qualifying run. Taylor Gray lined up third for Joe Gibbs Racing, followed by Anthony Alfredo, Parker Retzlaff and Corey Day. Crews came home third, with Gray fourth.

However, Saturday belonged entirely to van Gisbergen. The victory adds another impressive road-course triumph to his growing NASCAR résumé and continues what’s been another dominant season whenever the series turns both left and right. We’ll see what he has in store for Cup tomorrow.