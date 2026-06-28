Shane van Gisbergen wins Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Shane van Gisbergen took the checkered flag Sunday afternoon in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California — as NASCAR continues to race non-ovals on the West Coast.

Even battling what he described as a frustrating car, his road course experience was too much for anyone to overcome.

The favorite, van Gisbergen looked to make his way through the field as he pursued pole sitter Ty Gibbs, expressing early frustration with the setup. After the majority of the field flipped the stage by heading to pit road, Gibbs stayed outt to win Stage One and take home 10 points.

van Gisbergen dominated from the start of Stage Two, opening up a large lead over the chasing pack. Gibbs took an early pit after staying out during the first stage. Meanwhile, rookie Connor Zilisch climbed up the field and into the mix. Another stage flipping strategy allowed Gibbs to pick up 10 more stage points.

But van Gisbergen again pulled away in the final stage, despite worn tires allowing Chase Briscoe to get into contention with a chance to make the final laps interesting.

In the end, Briscoe nearly got to the bumper but could not complete a pass. The win was another dominant performance for van Gisbergen, one of the premier drivers on road courses.

About the NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season continues with another road course; each outcome holds even more weight in the back-half of the year. With 36 total races scheduled for the Cup Series this season, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Tyler Reddick entered the day leading the Cup Series standings to this point, taking the checkered flag five times to start the season. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI, has steadily eaten into the gap, but sits in second with Ryan Blaney in third and Ty Gibbs in fourth.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted ‘The Chase’ system for this season. In the Cup Series, that means 16 drivers battling from Race 27 on — the final 10 of the season — for the championship.