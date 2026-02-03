Shedeur Sanders calls Michael Vick 'great resource' ahead of Pro Bowl Games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders called Michael Vick a great resource when needing advice about navigating different parts of being an NFL QB. Ahead of the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, Sanders shared what Vick brought to the table.

Not that he calls him every week, considering Vick is also the head coach Norfolk State and just wrapped up his first season. But it never hurts to check in with one of the biggest football stars and electric players of the 21st century.

“Mike Vick, I talk to him often, and I talked to him a lot during this year,” Sanders said on Up and Adams. “Just about everything. And he has always been a great resource for me, in a great way, just to have somebody to talk to … I talk to people when it feels like it’s right to talk to them, Everybody is living their own individual life.

“They have their own problems, everything they gotta do. So it’s like, if I know your experience in this area, then I want to call and get advice, like, how do I handle certain things? Where does my mind need to go to? Like, how do I navigate life? Because all it is is the game of life, everybody playing it, but just in different roles and different everything.”

Sanders, controversially, was named a Pro Bowl QB this year after a rocky rookie season. Granted, the Games are different from the old school AFC vs. NFC approach in an actual game, but Sanders’ inclusion was still a surprise.

As a rookie this season, Sanders completed 56.6% of his pass attempts for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, while throwing 10 interceptions.

The AFC’s Pro Bowl quarterbacks were Drake Maye, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. Maye will be playing in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Allen and Herbert are both recovering from injury.

Other potential AFC quarterback options such as Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones are also each injured. Thus, Sanders received the offer to participate in the Pro Bowl. He is the first rookie who was a fifth-round draft pick to earn a Pro Bowl nod since Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Sanders began the season as the Browns’ third-string quarterback, backing up Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. However, after the Browns traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, Sanders was named the Browns’ QB2, only trailing Gabriel.

After Gabriel posted a 1-5 record as the Browns’ starter, Sanders was promoted to QB1. The Browns went 3-4 with Sanders starting behind center. After the team’s season finale, Sanders revealed whether he expects to be the Browns’ starting QB again next season.

“I think I did what I was able to do, and I definitely grew from a lot of things, and I got experience now,” Sanders said. “So, I’m always the same, confidence-wise, I’m there. But like, that’s not in my hands. Like, that’s not my decision. I can’t speak on what other people feel.”

Grant Grubbs contributed to this report