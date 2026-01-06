Shedeur Sanders confident he can be Browns QB1 in 2026, acknowledges it's 'not in my hands'

Shedeur Sanders got seven games as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback in 2025. Next season will look a bit different in Cleveland, as the organization announced Monday the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

General manager Andrew Berry was retained, though there will likely be an entirely new coaching staff, at least on the offensive side of the ball. So, what does that mean for Sanders? The former Colorado standout said Monday he’s confident he can be the team’s starter in 2026, though he knows it’s out of his control.

“I think I did what I was able to do, and I definitely grew from a lot of things, and I got experience now,” Sanders said. “So, I’m always the same, confidence-wise, I’m there. But like, that’s not in my hands. Like, that’s not my decision. I can’t speak on what other people feel.”

Sanders, who slipped to the fifth round in last year’s NFL Draft, began the season third on the quarterback depth chart behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Flacco started the first four games of the season. Cleveland traded him to the Cincinnati Bengals, opening the door for Gabriel to start.

Gabriel went 1-5 in six starts before making way for Sanders, who was under center for the final seven games. The Browns went 3-4 with Sanders at quarterback, finishing 5-12. Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 56.6% passing.

Andrew Berry evaluates Shedeur Sanders, addresses starting potential

Berry wasn’t ready to commit to Sanders as the unquestioned starter for 2026 while speaking during Monday’s end-of-season press conference. Berry described Sanders as a “work in progress.”

“I think we saw a lot of progress with Shedeur this year,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think that’s both mentally, physically, playing the position. He’s still very much a work in progress, like many rookie quarterbacks are. But I think we saw some really good things in terms of his playmaking, his accuracy, his ability to extend with his feet. And I think I’d also give him credit, as well as our offensive staff, for bringing him along in terms of his pocket management, his situational awareness and things of that nature.”

The Browns have had a revolving door at the quarterback position for much of the 21st century. Cleveland has the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. There will be veteran options in free agency. Berry made it clear they will look at options both internal and external.

“We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market,” Berry said. “It’s too important of a position, and it’s something that has to be solidified. I can’t sit here and tell you whether the solution for the starter in 2026 is internal or external. It’s something that we’re going to work through over the next several weeks, and quite honestly, the new head coach will also have a lot of input on that, as well.”