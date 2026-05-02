Shedeur Sanders earns degree, walks at Colorado graduation

Shedeur Sanders has a different kind of spotlight on him this weekend. He’s not under center or thinking about the Browns quarterback competition. Instead, he’s on the graduation stage.

Back on campus at Colorado, Sanders officially secured his college degree and walked at graduation. He shared the moment on social media as he celebrated a milestone that hits differently than anything on the field.

For a player now navigating life in the NFL, it was a full-circle moment. One chapter is closing, but another is still very much unfolding.

Sanders’ journey through college football was anything but ordinary, rising to national prominence while helping elevate Colorado’s profile before making the leap to the pros. Now, even as he battles for his place at the next level, he made sure to finish what he started academically.

That says something. Because the football side? It’s far from settled. Currently with the Cleveland Browns, Sanders finds himself in the middle of a wide-open quarterback competition heading into the summer. Head coach Todd Monken has made it clear, no decisions are coming anytime soon.

“I would love to have that,” Monken said when asked about naming a starter before training camp, between Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabreil. “I’m not there yet.”

That uncertainty defines the room. The veteran Watson enters as the most experienced option, though injuries and time away from the field have complicated his standing. Sanders, meanwhile, is still trying to carve out his role after a rookie season that featured flashes, and growing pains.

He started seven games, posting a 3-4 record while throwing for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. The potential is there, but consistency remains the next step. And the competition isn’t slowing down.

Monken emphasized that everything is still fluid, with limited reps and evaluations ongoing as the team builds toward minicamp and, eventually, training camp battles: “It’s always changing based on what you see,” he added.

Which brings it back to the moment in Boulder. Because while the future remains uncertain, Sanders took time to celebrate something concrete, something earned over years of balancing football and academics at the highest level.

There won’t be any projections or depth chart debates. Just a degree in hand. For now, it’s a reminder that even in the middle of an NFL grind, there’s still value in pausing to recognize the journey, and the work it took to get here.

The quarterback battle will sort itself out. But this moment? That one’s already secured. Sanders deserves to celebrate every minute of it.