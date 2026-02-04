Shedeur Sanders was a surprise addition to the Pro Bowl. But the Cleveland Browns quarterback is still going to have some fun while representing the AFC. Especially after finding the end zone against some talented NFC defensive backs. Sanders even made one do his signature celebration.

Nico Collins caught a pass for Sanders, protected his flags, and then got in for a touchdown. Nahshon Wright of the Chicago Bears made a beeline in an attempt to get his hand on the ball. Wright missed, only for momentum to bring him close to Sanders.

The celebration was on for Sanders, grabbing Wright’s left wrist. From there, everyone knows what comes next as Sanders has been doing the celebration since his college playing days at Colorado. You can check out the full moment here.

Shedeur made Nahshon Wright do the perfect timing celebration 😂



The Pro Bowl continues to look different each year, with flag football taking over in 2026. Players appear to be having fun with the format. It’s a way for them to still play football without going through the risks of getting hurt. But Sanders admitted he did not fully expect to be invited to this year’s Pro Bowl.

“Yes, I was surprised,” Sanders said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “It wasn’t like I was just sitting there expecting it. … I just didn’t have too much thought in it. I’m not going to lie, a lot of the time I’m taking it day by day. … If you would tell me that this was going to happen at the beginning of the year, I couldn’t say that that would’ve happened… “It’s amazing. I’m truly thankful for it. I just come in here and I’m like ‘dang, I really get to be around all these great guys and great coaches.’ It’s surreal.”

Sanders played in just eight games this year for Cleveland, seven of which were starts. He threw for 1,400 yards while throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Just under 57% of Sanders’ throws were completed as well.

Many are intrigued to see what happens with Sanders now that Todd Monken has taken over as Cleveland’s head coach. Sanders himself is ready to see where the relationship between them blossoms.

“It’s truly great that he was able to coach Lamar [Jackson], and he was able to accomplish everything he was able to accomplish in his life and his career,” Sanders said. “I feel like we definitely have a connection just from talking to him, just seeing his vibe. He has a great vibe about him.”