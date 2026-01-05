Shedeur Sanders reacts to Browns firing head coach Kevin Stefanski

Shedeur Sanders was asked for his thoughts merely moments after Kevin Stefanski was fired by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders started at QB down the stretch of his rookie season but will play for a new coach in 2026

“We just found out a couple seconds ago,” Sanders said. “Ithink it’s overall the mentality, like, things are going to happen. It’s how the league is. Moving forward, just focus on what we can improve individually for the next head coach.”

Sanders finished his rookie season with a 3-4 record as a starter, 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 56.6% completion percentage. But, much was made about Sanders’ fifth round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after Stefanski and the Browns already drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Whether or not Sanders deserved to slide in the draft is up for interpretation. But it’s safe to say, the Browns’ situation in 2025 was not stable as the team finished 5-12.

Stefanski went 45-56 in six seasons with Cleveland, making the playoffs twice. He led the Browns to a Wild Card round win over Pittsburgh in 2020 but lost to Kansas City in the Divisional Round.

When Stefanski took over, he coached QB Baker Mayfield to his best season as a passer at that time. But with injuries piling up the next two years and Cleveland’s decision to bring in QB DeShaun Watson, things changed.

The Browns were 8-9 and 7-10 over the next two seasons, Watson didn’t help matters and Cleveland seemed to be in a rut once again. But despite using Watson and four other QBs in 2023, the Browns made the playoffs again. Joe Flacco was brought in and they won four of his five starts to make the postseason.

However, Cleveland couldn’t replicate any of the success and went 8-26 over the last two years. Stefanski came to Cleveland after coaching with the Minnesota Vikings since 2006 in a variety of assistant roles, which included offensive coordinator during his final year (2019).