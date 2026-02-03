Shedeur Sanders reacts to surprise Pro Bowl selection, reveals first impression of new HC Todd Monken

Shedeur Sanders was in an airport traveling to see his brother, Shilo, when one phone call changed his plans for the first week of February. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was offered a spot in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, to which he accepted.

Sanders, despite starting just seven games as a rookie, will forever have “Pro Bowl” on his resume. He admitted before Monday’s practice he was surprised to get the call, though he’s fortunate to be in San Francisco around the game’s best players.

“Yes, I was surprised,” Sanders said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “It wasn’t like I was just sitting there expecting it. … I just didn’t have too much thought in it. I’m not going to lie, a lot of the time I’m taking it day by day. … If you would tell me that this was going to happen at the beginning of the year, I couldn’t say that that would’ve happened.”

The NFL had a difficult time finding three quarterbacks to represent the AFC. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), and Drake Maye (New England Patriots) were the original selections. Allen and Herbert pulled out due to injury. Maye is playing this Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

Others passed on the opportunity to go to the Pro Bowl. Eventually, the league landed on both Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks — Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco — and Sanders.

“It’s amazing. I’m truly thankful for it,” Sanders said. “I just come in here and I’m like ‘dang, I really get to be around all these great guys and great coaches.’ It’s surreal.”

Shedeur Sanders will have a new HC in 2026

Sanders, who slipped to the fifth round in last year’s NFL Draft, began the season third on the quarterback depth chart behind Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Flacco started the first four games of the season. Cleveland traded him to the Bengals, opening the door for Gabriel to start.

Gabriel went 1-5 in six starts before making way for Sanders, who was under center for the final seven games. The Browns went 3-4 with Sanders at quarterback, finishing 5-12. Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 56.6% passing.

The Browns will be under new leadership in 2026. Kevin Stefanski is out as head coach, replaced by former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Sanders met with Monken last week at the facility. He had a very positive takeaway from his conversation with the first-time NFL head coach.

“It’s truly great that he was able to coach Lamar [Jackson], and he was able to accomplish everything he was able to accomplish in his life and his career,” Sanders said. “I feel like we definitely have a connection just from talking to him, just seeing his vibe. He has a great vibe about him.”