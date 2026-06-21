Sheldon Creed addresses interaction with NASCAR fan arrested for entering track at Naval Base Coronado

Most red flag stops in NASCAR don’t usually involve fan experiences. But Saturday’s United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 held on Naval Base Coronado delivered a unique opportunity for O’Reilly Auto Part Series driver Sheldon Creed.

During a nearly 45-minute delay in Saturday’s race to fix wall damage following a 25-car wreck sparked by fellow driver Sam Mayer, an unidentified NASCAR fan jumped the protective fencing and struck up a conversation with Creed inside his No. 00 Haas Chevrolet Camaro. After a brief interaction at Creed’s car window, the fan re-scaled the fence and rejoined other NASCAR fans mulling about along the fence line before federal officers quickly apprehended the inebriated fan and took him into custody.

Creed, who finished third behind winner Austin Hill and runner-up Taylor Gray, opened up about the unique fan experience after the race, which was the first-ever held on an active military installation.

“No, he kind of popped in my window and gave me knuckles, and I was like, ‘OK.’ And then I asked him, I was like, ‘How’s my damage?’ and I don’t think he really understood me,” Creed told FOX Sports motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass. “And he kind of looked at it and then I have no idea what he said (after), he was slurring. And then he was like, ‘Are you guys still racing?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re not sitting here under a red flag for fun.’

We’ve got a fan on the track! pic.twitter.com/tWxPzVfPQz — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) June 21, 2026

“Yeah, (it was) kind of wild,” Creed added. “And then my spotter started to tell me, ‘They’re starting to yell at him, they’re getting people over there,’ so I was like, ‘You probably want to jump back over the fence.’ And then I watched him bolt up the fence. … I don’t know, (that) was wild.”

Creed, who is originally from the San Diego area, joked with his spotter: “I think he’s wasted, I didn’t even understand what he was saying. Just let the officials know that we had no part with this guy.”

NASCAR officials quickly checked on Creed, though the 28-year-old driver was still reveling in a moment he compared to the infamous Matt Kenseth incident at Watkins Glen in 2007, when a shirtless fan walked onto the track and asked Kenseth for an autograph during a similar red flag stoppage.

“Yeah, they asked if he’d touched (the car), and I (said), ‘Yeah, he leaned on the A-pillar,’ but I really couldn’t understand what he was saying, I think he was enjoying some beverages,” Creed continued. “Yeah, I didn’t know who it was, but it felt like Matt Kenseth at Watkins Glenn when that fan popped over. Honestly, I thought it was funny, but I know that stuff’s taken pretty serious. … I didn’t know what to think, honestly I laughed. I was like, ‘Who’s this guy?’”

Motorsport content creator Bozi Tatarevic posted video of Jesse Love communicating with his crew after the fan was spotted on the track during the Mayer delay. Love made it clear that he thought the fan would get arrested.

“They got him on TV here,” Love said. “He’s laughing and smiling and walking like he’s gonna get away. He’s about ready to get arrested. Giving fist bumps and shit.”