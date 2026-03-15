Sheldon Creed responds to Taylor Gray 'f***ing loser' call out, NASCAR O'Reilly wreck at Las Vegas

Sheldon Creed is on a heater in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. After earning his first series win at Atlanta, the driver of the No. 00 Haas Factory Ford has now stacked two top 5 finishes in a row. He took 4th in Phoenix and turned in a P3 at Las Vegas today. But in the process, he appears to have made an enemy out of Taylor Gray.

With just over 50 laps to go in The LiUNA at Las Vegas, Creed got into the back of Taylor Gray. Gray, driving the No. 54 JGR Camry in P2 at the time, lost control, and his day came to an abrupt end with the crunch of his front right against the wall.

Gray was not pleased with the move and referred to Sheldon Creed as a “f***ing loser” in the wake of the incident. Creed initially indicated that he was taking a stand in the face of one too many blocks thrown by Gray. After the race, however, The CW caught up with Creed to get his full thoughts on the situation.

“I don’t know if he necessarily did anything wrong. I was just working on getting runs off of two, and got there a couple times. And then he went to go block this a little bit, and yeah, I just got into him. I was trying to pack some air, so obviously I didn’t know he was that close to the No. 17. So yeah, I could have cut him more of a break there. And I didn’t. So that’s not the way I wanted to race him…,” Sheldon Creed said.

P3 finisher @sheldoncreed talks about the late-race incident with @Taylor_Gray that knocked the 54 out of the race. pic.twitter.com/2KTKR8sWZI — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) March 15, 2026

It didn’t take long to hear from Taylor Gray after the contact from Sheldon Creed ended his day.

“We’re racing at the start of the run. And I knew the 00 was better than me at the start of the run, but not significantly better, right? So, yeah, I mean I think throwing a block on him is fine, especially with 50 to go. And then, just got wrecked… And just gotta move on,” Taylor Gray said on The CW broadcast after the wreck.

Sheldon Creed and Taylor Gray sit at 4th and 12th in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series points standings, respectively.