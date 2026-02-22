Sheldon Creed wins at Atlanta after Ross Chastain spins Austin Hill out of lead in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series

A late caution for a wreck led to a thrilling finish at the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 in Atlanta on Saturday evening in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. And when it came down to it, Ross Chastain wrecking Austin Hill out of the lead on the final lap led to a Sheldon Creed win.

A red flag came out with 10 laps left in the race when Josh Williams hit both the outside and inside walls quite hard. He appeared to be trying to avoid contact with Rajah Caruth, who had a tire go down, when he lost control after Sam Mayer got behind him.

NASCAR threw a red flag for debris cleanup on the track. That made it a 10-lap shootout for the race.

Ross Chastain held the lead, while Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill and Jesse Love were all in good position to make a run at the end.

When the red flag was lifted, about six laps remained when the race went green again. After Chastain led the first four laps or so after the restart, Hill dove down and took the lead. But Chastain cleared out Hill shortly after on the final lap, and Creed shot the gap to take the lead.

He held onto it to collect the win in thrilling fashion. It will be a popular win for NASCAR fans.

SHELDON CREED IS A WINNER IN THE NASCAR O'REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES! pic.twitter.com/dt5ReFaVEM — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) February 22, 2026

NASCAR: Early crash collects drivers

Early on in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 there was some aggressive driving that didn’t sit well with many drivers. Corey Day pushed things three-wide on the fifth lap of the race, then made contact with Ryan Sieg to send him around.

Caught up in the wreck were Ryan Sieg, Blaine Perkins, Kyle Sieg, Harrison Burton, Patrick Staropoli and Day. Both Siegs, Perkins and Burton ended up done for the day in the wreck.

And Ryan Sieg was not thrilled with Day’s move early in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He let loose on Day after being released from the infield care center.

“Yeah, it’s Lap 3, I think, so we’re just riding, just kind of staying in line trying to get our line going and then he’s got somewhat of a hole and he goes in it,” Sieg said. “I guess he forgot where the gas pedal is. We had a pretty good SciAps Ford riding right there.

“I mean what’s the point, it’s Lap 3. But you know what I mean, that’s his normal race anyways. Tearing up cars. He’s like that. At Martinsville he wrecks 15 times in one lap. Last week he did that about four or five times at Daytona. Here were are on Lap 3. Not smart.”