Shell is leaning into their NASCAR footprint to give fans a feel a little help beyond the racetrack. Beginning with the start of the 2026 season, the oil and gas giant is launching a nationwide fuel discount program tied directly to race days.

They’ll be offering customers 22 cents off per gallon as part of their sponsorship of Joey Logano and Team Penske, according to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal. The promotion, which is branded as Race Day Rewards, is built around Shell’s role as the primary sponsor of Penske’s No. 22 Ford driven by Logano in the Cup Series.

Any customer enrolled in the Shell Fuel Rewards program who opts in will receive a 22-cent-per-gallon discount on race days. Of course, that’s a nod to Logano’s now-iconic car number. The offer will reportedly be valid on all grades of fuel.

Moreover, the program is set to run on most Sundays and select Saturdays across the remaining 37 races on the 2026 Cup Series schedule, following last week’s exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Stern noted Shell plans to officially announce the initiative Tuesday morning, positioning it as a consumer-friendly response to continued concerns about fuel prices.

Shell, headquartered in Houston, operates roughly 12,000 affiliated and branded gas stations across 49 U.S. states, but they’re not NASCAR’s official fuel supplier. That designation still belongs to Sunoco.

However, the company does serve as the official fuel of IndyCar. Their expanded NASCAR activation underscores the value it sees in its long-standing relationship with Penske and Logano.

More on Shell, Joey Logano preparing for 2026 NASCAR season

Additionally, the promotion also arrives as Logano looks poised for another strong campaign. The 35-year-old finished seventh in the final standings in 2025 despite winning just once, continuing a run of consistency that has seen him place in the top 10 of the standings seven times in the past eight seasons. Logano captured his most recent Cup Series championship in 2024 and enters 2026 chasing a fourth career title.

That pursuit will come under a revised postseason structure. Earlier this year, NASCAR announced a return to “The Chase” championship format, doing away with elimination rounds and crowning the champion based on total points accumulated over a 10-race postseason.

“I liked where it was, but I’m gonna like where we go, too,” Logano said previously regarding a format change. “Just tell me the rules, and then we gotta go figure out a way to win.”

As Shell’s Race Day Rewards rolls out, fans may find themselves cheering for Logano on Sundays, and saving a little extra at the pump when they do. Perhaps the tides are turning for the driver who used to draw the ire of fans on and off the track.