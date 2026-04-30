Shilo Sanders is not backing down on his criticism of a Cleveland Browns reporter who said that Deshaun Watson should be the team’s starting QB over Shedeur Sanders. On Thursday, Shilo appeared on his Twitch stream to explain why he has a problem with Mary Kay Cabot.

“If you’re going to be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” he said. “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, it makes it seem like it’s something weird, like it’s an agenda that you have going on.”

Oh Boy: Former Bucs star safety Shilo Sanders goes OFF on Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot for her negative reports towards Shedeur Sanders.



“If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts. It makes you look crazy. Chill with it."



😳😳😳 https://t.co/zCY3JGG3yp pic.twitter.com/aIEzGc8rBr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 30, 2026

Shilo Sanders continued, “There’s plenty of women in this field that take this serious and take reporting football serious and actually do homework and study the game and get the statistics right and get the news right. But with you, it’s so much emotion that I don’t want you to make women look bad when it comes to reporting because you don’t have the will to actually went to report real things that are going on. It don’t even make sense. …When it comes to your opinion, you’ve been saying crazy things since [Shedeur Sanders] has been there just chill with that. It makes you look crazy.”

This started when Cabot said, “Think they should declare [Watson] QB1 and let the first team offense start to cook.” That comment didn’t sit well with Shilo, and he had a strong response.

“Go make a sandwich Mary,” he commented on an Instagram post. Cabot reported that Watson is in the lead to win the QB position after the Browns participated in a voluntary minicamp. And while Shedeur played in seven games with eight starts last year, Cleveland has a lot invested in Watson, who is a three-time Pro Bowl QB and seems to be healthy for the first time in a couple of years.

Shilo implied that Cobot doesn’t take her job seriously. The reality is that Cabot has covered the Browns for over 30 years and is the winner of the 2025 Bull Nunn Memorial Award for her career.