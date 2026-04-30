Shilo Sanders tells Browns insider to 'go make a sandwich' after campaigning for Deshaun Watson over brother Shedeur

Shilo Sanders is taking heat for the comment he made to a Cleveland Browns insider who reported that Deshaun Watson should be named the starting QB over his brother, Shedeur Sanders. On Instagram, Shilo responded to May Kay Cabot, who said, “I think they should declare [Watson] QB ASAP and let the first-team offense start to Cook. There’s no time to waste.”

“Go make a sandwich Mary,” Sanders commented on the Instagram post. Cabot, an award-winning journalist, was asked about the comment while appearing on 92.3 The Fan on Thursday.

“I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes with that,” Cabot said. “I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things that I’ve been able to do over the years, and I’m happy about that.

“I know that will continue now that we’ve got women in flag football, playing flag football all over the place. I’m just happy that I have been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue.”

Shilo Sanders took aim at an award-winning journalist

Cabot has been covering the Browns for Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer for over 30 years. She recently won the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Bill Nunn Award and is one of four female selectors of the Hall of Fame.

Sanders’ comment comes after Cabot reported that Watson had the inside track to be the Browns’ starting QB, having taken the majority of first-team reps at a voluntary minicamp. The Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of last year’s draft and played in eight games with seven starts. He was selected to the Pro Bowl despite completing just 56.6 percent of his passes.

Shilo Sanders played with Shedeur at Colorado in 2023 and 2024. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent last season but was cut before the regular season kicked off.