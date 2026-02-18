Sidney Crosby injury update: Canada captain exits Olympics quarterfinal matchup vs. Czechia

Team Canada men’s hockey captain Sidney Crosby suffered an injury in the second period of Wednesday’s Olympics quarterfinal matchup against Czechia. Crosby left the bench and headed down to the dressing room after skating off the ice without putting much weight on his right leg after taking a big hit from Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas.

Head coach Jon Cooper is down a forward and the team’s unquestioned leader in Crosby. Team Canada was trailing, 2-1, at the time of Crosby’s injury, their first time behind in Olympic competition with NHL players on the ice since the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

Crosby, 38, was centering the third line with Mark Stone and Mitch Marner on the wings. Nick Suzuki has since replaced Crosby on that line. On Canada’s top power-play unit, Macklin Celebrini is filling in for Crosby.

No official word has come through on the severity of Crosby’s injury. With the game at the second intermission mark, we’ll see if Crosby returns to the bench for the third and final period, the game now tied up at two.

Sidney Crosby has went to the locker room after two HEAVY hits from Czechia pic.twitter.com/qUv9soYk64 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2026

Sidney Crosby injury a big blow to Team Canada

Crosby, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada, entered Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game with six points (two goals, four assists), tied with Celebrini for second on the team. His injury is one to monitor not only for Canada, but for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh entered the Olympic break with 70 points (29-15-12), sitting second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes. Crosby, the three-time Stanley Cup champion, is the Penguins’ leading scorer with 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points.

The winner between Canada and Czechia will advance to the semifinals on Friday. Slovakia clinched a spot in the semifinals with a 6-2 win over Germany on Wednesday. The winners of Finland/Switzerland and United States/Sweden will round out the semifinal field.