Sidney Crosby injury update: Coach Jon Cooper pressed for latest on Team Canada star after leaving game vs. Czechia

Team Canada men’s hockey captain Sidney Crosby suffered an apparent leg injury on Wednesday in the Olympics quarterfinal matchup against Czechia. Crosby left the game in the second period and did not return.

Canada head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update after the game on Crosby’s status for the remainder of the Olympics. He did, however, share what the discussion was among the players in the dressing room during the second intermission.

“This will not be Sid’s last game at the Olympics,” Cooper said, via Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet.

Crosby appeared to injure his right leg while attempting to avoid a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas. He got twisted up awkwardly under the veteran NHL blueliner before getting back on his feet and continuing to play. Crosby then skated off the ice without putting much weight on his right leg before going into the dressing room.

Team Canada gets it done without Sidney Crosby

At the time, Canada was trailing, 2-1, their first time behind in Olympic competition with NHL players on the ice since the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. Center Nathan MacKinnon tied it back up with a power-play goal late in the second period.

Czech forward Ondřej Palát looked to have won the game for his country with his goal late in the third period before Canadian forward Nick Suzuki answered at the 16:33 mark. Overtime it was, three-on-three for a 10-minute period. Just 1:22 into overtime, forward Mitch Marner cut through three Czech defenders and backhanded one past goaltender Lukáš Dostál to give Canada the win.

Canada, the favorite to win gold in Milano Cortina, did just enough to get to the semifinals without Crosby. Crosby, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada, entered Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game with six points (two goals, four assists), tied with forward Macklin Celebrini for second on the team.

With the win, Canada joined Slovakia in the semifinal round of the Olympics. The winners of Finland/Switzerland and United States/Sweden will join them in the semifinals. The semifinal games will take place Friday.

If Crosby can’t go, Sam Bennett will likely draw back into the lineup. Bennett was a healthy scratch on Wednesday.