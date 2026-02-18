Sidney Crosby injury update: Former NFL doctor reveals potential diagnosis, timeline for return

Canada avoided an upset in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday, taking down Czechia in the men’s hockey quarterfinals. But the big concern surrounds Sidney Crosby, who left the game with a lower body injury and didn’t return.

As Canada gets ready for the semifinals, Crosby’s health will be the biggest storyline. Former NFL doctor David Chao provided his assessment of the injury and when he could come back.

Chao said Crosby showed indications of a potential low-grade MCL sprain in his left knee. That would likely take him out for the remainder of the Olympics, but his NHL season might not be over. If it’s low-grade, Crosby could avoid surgery and perhaps return in March.

“By limited video, apparent low grade left knee MCL sprain,” Chao wrote on X. “His @Olympics is likely done, but not his @NHL season. No surgery, anticipate return sometime in March for @penguins.”

Crosby appeared to injure his leg while attempting to avoid a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas. He got rolled up on before getting back on his feet and continuing to play. Crosby then skated off the ice without putting much weight on his right leg before going into the dressing room.

After the game, Canada head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Crosby’s status for the remainder of the Olympics. However, he shared the point of discussion in the dressing room during the second intermission shortly after the Pittsburgh Penguins star left the game. Cooper predicted Crosby was not done playing for his home country just yet.

“This will not be Sid’s last game at the Olympics,” Cooper said, via Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet.

Canada, the favorite to win gold in Milano Cortina, did just enough to get to the semifinals without Sidney Crosby. A two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada, he entered Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game with six points (two goals, four assists), tied with forward Macklin Celebrini for second on the team.

Ondřej Palát put Czechia ahead with a goal late in the third period, but Canadian forward Nick Suzuki answered at the 16:33-mark. The two teams then went to a 3-on-3 overtime, and Canada didn’t waste anytime getting the sudden-death win. Just 1:22 into overtime, forward Mitch Marner cut through three Czech defenders and backhanded one past goaltender Lukáš Dostál to give Canada the win.

Nick Geddes contributed.