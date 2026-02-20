Team Canada is just one win away from winning a gold medal at the Olympics. And it sounds like team captain and star Sidney Crosby could be back on the ice for the team when it goes for that gold medal.

Canada defeated Finland on Friday morning, 3-2, thanks to a goal with under one minute to play from Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon. It did so without Crosby playing, as he nursed a lower body injury. But head coach Jon Cooper sees a world where Crosby plays this Sunday.

“He’s got a lot better chance of playing in the gold medal game than he did today,” Cooper said, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN Edmonton. Rishaug also noted that Crosby was playing a big role for Team Canada in the locker room between periods.

Crosby’s injury came during Wednesday’s semifinal game against Czechia. He appeared to injure his right leg while attempting to avoid a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas. He got twisted up awkwardly under the veteran NHL blueliner before getting back on his feet and continuing to play. Crosby then skated off the ice without putting much weight on his right leg before going into the dressing room.

To this point in the tournament, Crosby has been wearing the captain’s “C” on his jersey, but was replaced by Connor McDavid in that role on Friday, as rules state someone on the team must act as captain. Crosby would almost assuredly take that role back if he is able to go on Sunday.

When will Crosby decision be made?

With Canada winning on Friday morning, one of two spots in Sunday’s gold medal game is set. Team USA and Slovakia are set to battle next for the second spot in the game to decide who gets to battle for the ultimate prize.

Sunday’s gold medal game is slated to take place at 8:10 a.m. ET. The game will be shown on NBC and Peacock. It will be re-aired later on USA Network, according to NBC.