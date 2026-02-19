Team Canada is gunning for a gold medal in men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics. While the team is still favored to take home gold, it got a lot harder on Wednesday with an injury to team captain and NHL legend Sidney Crosby.

Canada advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 overtime win over Czechia on Wednesday but Crosby left the game in the second period due to an apparent leg injury and he never returned. After Canada won, head coach Jon Cooper did not have a definitive update on Crosby for the rest of the tournament. However, on Thursday with reporters, Cooper confirmed that the star has not yet been ruled out of the tournament.

“Sid is by no means ruled out of the tournament,” Cooper said on Thursday to reporters. “We’ve got the best of the best looking at him. … We’re taking this day by day. And we’re not going to put anyone in harm’s way. But if he can play, he’s definitely going to. We’ll know more again in 24 hours.”

Crosby appeared to injure his right leg while attempting to avoid a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas. He got twisted up awkwardly under the veteran NHL blueliner before getting back on his feet and continuing to play. Crosby then skated off the ice without putting much weight on his right leg before going into the dressing room.

“I was just trying to hold the red line,” Gudas said postgame. “Just trying to play hard, everybody is playing physical. … I’m not sure (what happened). That team is so fast, so quick, you worry about the next shift, the next play. Hopefully, he’s OK. You never want to see a guy get hurt, especially in these tournaments.”

At the time, Canada was trailing, 2-1, their first time behind in Olympic competition with NHL players on the ice since the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. Center Nathan MacKinnon tied it back up with a power-play goal late in the second period.

Czech forward Ondřej Palát looked to have won the game for his country with his goal late in the third period before Canadian forward Nick Suzuki answered at the 16:33 mark. Overtime it was, three-on-three for a 10-minute period. Just 1:22 into overtime, forward Mitch Marner cut through three Czech defenders and backhanded one past goaltender Lukáš Dostál to give Canada the win.

Canada advances to semifinals

With the win over Czechia, Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic tournament. Canada and Finland will go head-to-head on Friday at 10:40 a.m. ET. That will be followed by Team USA and Slovakia, slated for a 3:10 p.m. ET.

If Canada and USA can both advance, it will set up the epic rematch that hockey fans are hoping for. Canada defeated USA in overtime during last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

5Goats’ Nick Geddes contributed to this report