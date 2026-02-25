The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed star center and team captain Sidney Crosby on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Crosby, who sustained the injury in last Wednesday’s 2026 Winter Olympics quarterfinal game against Czechia, is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks, the team announced.

Pittsburgh returns from the Olympic break to host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. It’s the first of a busy stretch for the Penguins, who will play 26 games over a less than two-month stretch. It appears Crosby will be sidelined for a majority of those games, a crushing blow to a Pittsburgh team which has been one of the bigger surprises of the 2025-26 NHL season.

This story is developing…