Sidney Crosby injury update: Status revealed for remainder of Olympics quarterfinal matchup vs. Czechia

Team Canada men’s hockey captain Sidney Crosby will not return to Wednesday’s Olympics quarterfinal matchup against Czechia, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Crosby left the game in the second period after taking a big hit from Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas.

Crosby left the bench and headed down to the dressing room after skating off the ice without putting much weight on his right leg. Canada has not yet specified the official injury that has sidelined Crosby for the remainder of the game versus Czechia.

Right now, for Canada, the focus is on advancing to the semifinals without their leader in Crosby. The game is currently tied at two at the start of the third period. Canada was trailing, 2-1, at the time of Crosby’s injury, their first time behind in Olympic competition with NHL players on the ice since the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. Center Nathan MacKinnon tied it back up with a power-play goal late in the second period.

Team Canada loses their captain in Sidney Crosby

Crosby, 38, was centering the third line with Mark Stone and Mitch Marner on the wings. Nick Suzuki has since replaced Crosby on that line. On Canada’s top power-play unit, Macklin Celebrini is filling in for Crosby.

Crosby, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada, entered Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game with six points (two goals, four assists), tied with Celebrini for second on the team. His injury is one to monitor not only for Canada, but for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh entered the Olympic break with 70 points (29-15-12), sitting second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes. Crosby, the three-time Stanley Cup champion, is the Penguins’ leading scorer with 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points.

The winner between Canada and Czechia will advance to the semifinals on Friday. Slovakia clinched a spot in the semifinals with a 6-2 win over Germany on Wednesday. The winners of Finland/Switzerland and United States/Sweden will round out the semifinal field.