Team Canada is set to play for a spot in the gold medal game of the Olympics this morning, but it is starting to sound like it will be without its team captain. Sidney Crosby looks very unlikely to play for Canada against Finland.

Ryan Rishaug of TSN Edmonton reported on Friday morning that Crosby was on the ice for a closed session morning skate, but was doubtful to play for Canada. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan then further added to that reporting, saying that Crosby would like to play in the semifinals and would try to play, but the team was still uncertain of his status.

The updates on Crosby for this game further back up what Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper told reporters following Crosby’s injury in the quarterfinal game. Cooper made it clear at the time that Crosby was not officially ruled out of the rest of the tournament, but also did not provide a ton of optimism moving forward.

“Sid is by no means ruled out of the tournament,” Cooper said on Thursday to reporters. “We’ve got the best of the best looking at him. … We’re taking this day by day. And we’re not going to put anyone in harm’s way. But if he can play, he’s definitely going to. We’ll know more again in 24 hours.”

Crosby appeared to injure his right leg while attempting to avoid a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas. He got twisted up awkwardly under the veteran NHL blueliner before getting back on his feet and continuing to play. Crosby then skated off the ice without putting much weight on his right leg before going into the dressing room.

“I was just trying to hold the red line,” Gudas said postgame. “Just trying to play hard, everybody is playing physical. … I’m not sure (what happened). That team is so fast, so quick, you worry about the next shift, the next play. Hopefully, he’s OK. You never want to see a guy get hurt, especially in these tournaments.”

Canada, USA seek gold medal rematch

While both sides still need to win their semifinal game in order to reach the gold medal game, the majority of the hockey world is hoping for an epic rematch of the 4 Nations Face-Off title game from last year between USA and Canada. Last February, Canada defeated USA in overtime to win the 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada will face Finland at 10:40 a.m. ET. That will be followed by Team USA and Slovakia, slated for a 3:10 p.m. ET.