The matchup everyone wanted is finally set. Team USA and Team Canada will battle it out on Sunday for the gold medal in hockey in the 2026 Winter Olympics. And for Team Canada, it sounds like it could have star Sidney Crosby back on the ice for the game.

Early Saturday morning, Canada head coach Jon Cooper updated Crosby’s status for the gold medal game, declaring him “a game-time decision,” according to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman. Crosby missed Friday’s semifinal game against Finland while battling a lower-body injury sustained during the quarterfinal round vs. Czechia.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan also reported on Crosby’s status on Saturday morning. Talking to SportsCenter during the 7 a.m. ET hour, Kaplan shared that Canada was holding a closed-door practice, in which she expected Crosby was participating in.

“They’re definitely keeping things close to the vest,” Kaplan reported on Crosby’s status. “Some of the Canadian players said they didn’t find out until they even got to the rink that Sidney Crosby wasn’t going to play against Finland, and now, for the second straight day — actually, as we speak — Canada’s holding a closed practice. That tells me that Sidney Crosby is on the ice, testing out this injury. They just don’t want any of us media to see it. However, I did talk to a good source yesterday who told me it’s trending in the right direction for Sidney Crosby to play in this gold medal game. Obviously, he’s not going to be 100% but sure sounds like he’s going to try to get it through.”

Crosby TBD, Morrissey ruled out

While Crosby is sounding positive to take the ice in the gold medal game, Canada has already ruled one player out of the game. Josh Morrissey will not play in the gold medal game, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN Edmonton. Morrissey has not played for Canada since the opening game of the Olympics.

Canada and USA are set to go head-to-head on Sunday morning at 8:10 a.m. ET. The game will be shown on NBC and Peacock. It will be re-aired later on USA Network, according to NBC.

“I guess there’s hatred there,” Team USA star Brady Tkachuk said of the rivalry with Canada. “I mean, they’ve been the top dog, they’ve been the best for last bunch of years. And for us, we want to — we want to be in that position. We want to be the best. Yeah, it’s going to be a game where a lot of guys could say this is the biggest game that they’ve ever played in.”