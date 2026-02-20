The expected news out of Team Canada has now been confirmed. Sidney Crosby will not play on Friday morning against Finland in the semifinals of the Olympics. Crosby, the captain of Team Canada, was injured during Wednesday’s quarterfinal game.

Per Olympic rules, teams must have someone wear a “C” on the jerseys as team captain. That honor will now go to Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon will serve as associate captains for Canada.

Crosby is not the only player out for Canada. Pierre LeBrun reports that Josh Morrissey will also not play in the game. Morrissey has not played since the opener.

Ryan Rishaug of TSN Edmonton reported on Friday morning that Crosby was on the ice for a closed session morning skate, but was doubtful to play for Canada. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan then further added to that reporting, saying that Crosby would like to play in the semifinals and would try to play, but the team was still uncertain of his status.

The updates on Crosby for this game further back up what Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper told reporters following Crosby’s injury in the quarterfinal game. Cooper made it clear at the time that Crosby was not officially ruled out of the rest of the tournament, but also did not provide a ton of optimism moving forward.

“Sid is by no means ruled out of the tournament,” Cooper said on Thursday to reporters. “We’ve got the best of the best looking at him. … We’re taking this day by day. And we’re not going to put anyone in harm’s way. But if he can play, he’s definitely going to. We’ll know more again in 24 hours.”

Canada, USA seek gold medal rematch

While both sides still need to win their semifinal game in order to reach the gold medal game, the majority of the hockey world is hoping for an epic rematch of the 4 Nations Face-Off title game from last year between USA and Canada. Last February, Canada defeated USA in overtime to win the 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada will face Finland at 10:40 a.m. ET. That will be followed by Team USA and Slovakia, slated for a 3:10 p.m. ET.