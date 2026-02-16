A trip to the Olympics turned briefly chaotic for Jonathan Owens. He shared a surprising story with fans after a would-be thief attempted to grab his belongings in Milan.

Owens, the Chicago Bears safety and husband of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, posted on social media that someone tried to snatch his shopping bag while he was out in the city during the Olympic festivities.

“Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan,” Owens wrote. “Force of habit I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately… but still crazy.”

According to Owens, the situation quickly flipped from tense to almost comedic. Responding to fans, he joked the would-be robber wasn’t exactly built for a getaway.

“Not fast at all bro, his arms were moving faster than his legs lol,” Owens added. “Should’ve seen his face once he realized I turned around and he couldn’t grab it.”

He added the suspect quickly abandoned the effort once he realized the bag wasn’t coming free: “Honestly bro it was hilarious how slow he started running away once he saw he couldn’t grab it out of my hand.”

Alas, Owens credited his reaction to being prepared, saying he had seen similar theft attempts online before: “I’ve seen too many TikToks of that happening so I was prepared,” he said.

Moreover, the 5-foot-11, 204-pound defensive back described coming face-to-face with the person in what he called a “crazy” encounter, though he appeared to handle it calmly and without injury. It was not immediately known whether Biles was with him at the time.

The couple, who married in 2023, had been attending events throughout the weekend, including figure skating and speed skating competitions. Thankfully, the incident ended harmlessly.

Still, it served as a reminder that even high-profile athletes can find themselves in unexpected situations. Even if you’re an NFL star in the middle of an Olympic celebration.

Owens began his NFL career in 2018, signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western. He was with the Cardinals for one season before joining the Houston Texans in 2019, where he spent four years. In his career, the 30-year-old has registered 295 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, and one defensive touchdown in 82 games with 35 starts.

Biles is considered by many as the greatest gymnast of all time. The 28-year-old has won 11 Olympic medals (seven gold) and 30 medals in the World Championships (23 gold).

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.