Simone Biles wears custom Jonathan Owens coat for Bears vs. Rams playoff game

Simone Biles showed support for her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, by wearing a custom coat ahead of the Bears’ playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The official Sunday Night Football X/Twitter account shared a video that showed Biles wearing the coat that had multiple action shots of Owens. Additionally, the back of the coat had the name Owens and No. 36.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have been married for nearly three years, tying the knot in April 2023. At that time, Owens was a member of the Green Bay Packers and played in all 17 regular-season games and two playoff games during the 2024 season. Owens signed with the Bears in 2024 and has seen action in all of the team’s regular-season games in the last two years.

Simone Biles brings STYLE to the Sunday night sideline. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3RwQ9xh1L1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 18, 2026

Biles and Owens began dating in 2020. Shortly after the two got married, Owens appeared on The Pivot podcast and admitted he didn’t know anything about Biles’ legendary gymnastics career.

“So literally, had been on the app for a couple of days, man, and it’s like she pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who this is’ … I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” Owens said about matching with Biles on the dating app Raya, per Today.com.

He then added, “I go do my workout, and I come back, and I have some likes on my Instagram.” Owens added that Biles later messaged him to say “hey.”

“‘Man, this gotta be fake,’” Owens continued. “I didn’t know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I’m like, ‘OK, she’s got to be good.’”

Owens began his NFL career in 2018, signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western. He was with the Cardinals for one season before joining the Houston Texans in 2019, where he spent four years. In his career, the 30-year-old has registered 295 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, and one defensive touchdown in 82 games with 35 starts.

Biles is considered by many as the greatest gymnast of all time. The 28-year-old has won 11 Olympic medals (seven gold) and 30 medals in the World Championships (23 gold).