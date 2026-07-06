Sister of Chiefs lineman catches Taylor Swift's bouquet at wedding with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on Friday, and the sister of a Kansas City Chiefs lineman caught the bouquet. Ashley Smith, the sister of Trey Smith, revealed on social media that she caught Swift’s bouquet.

“Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory,” Ashley Smith wrote on Instagram. “And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!”

🚨Ashley Smith reveals she caught Taylor Swift’s bouquet!



“Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory ✨🤍



And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay's bouquet. 💐



So here's to believing it's bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. ☺️



Congratulations, Taylor &… pic.twitter.com/FvqJ3E1wJi — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) July 5, 2026

The Smith siblings were two of the many notable guests at the Madison Square Garden wedding. It was reported that around 1,000 guests saw Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot, and Swift teased the wedding guest list while appearing on The Graham Norton Show last year.

“I’m so excited about it,” Swift told Norton at the time, per PEOPLE. “I know it’s going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble. And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding had a large guest list

Some of the wedding guests were Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, former Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. There were also notable TV/film/music stars who attedned the wedding, such as Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss, and Selena Gomez.

Swift’s brother, Austin, was the “Man of Honor,” while Kelce’s brother, Jason, was his best man. Actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, and there were reportedly live performances from Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.

Trey Smith has played with Kelce since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2021. The veteran offensive lineman has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023.