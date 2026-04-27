Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist since 2014 to go undrafted. He accepted a rookie minicamp invite with the Baltimore Ravens after the draft.

His situation has drawn the attention of more than a few. After all, it’s not often that Vanderbilt enjoys the kind of success it did under Pavia.

FS1 media personality Skip Bayless weighed in on the 2026 NFL Draft tumble for Pavia late on Sunday evening. He was shocked that the Commodores star didn’t merit a selection in the draft.

“I realize his off-field has caused some concerns, but Diego Pavia deserved better than a minicamp tryout with the Ravens,” Bayless wrote on Twitter. “He did lead the Vanderbilt Commodores to a 6-2 SEC record, did beat Bama the season before, did scare Texas twice.”

With Diego Pavia leading the charge, Vanderbilt posted a 10-2 regular-season record and a 6-2 mark in conference play. The Commodores narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff, landing at No. 14 in the selection committee’s rankings.

While Pavia excelled on the field last season, some NFL scouts expressed concern about his size ahead of the draft. After all, Pavia is only 5-foot-10 — substantially shorter than the average starting QB in the NFL.

Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Diego Pavia’s potential at the next level. It read:

“Pavia is a short, tough, productive quarterback who plays bigger than his measurables,” Zierlein wrote. “He elevates those around him and was the main character in Vanderbilt’s shift from doormat to winning program. He’s improvisational, creating explosives that aren’t on the call sheet without playing reckless hero ball. He scans through progressions, throwing with intermediate accuracy, but impatience versus zone can lead to costly mistakes.

“He can stand and deliver or escape and win with his arm or legs when pressured. However, he lacks ideal mechanics and needs altered launch points for cleaner sight lines and release points. His deep ball is below average. He isn’t explosive or fast, but he’s a force multiplier for the run game, especially near the goal line. Efficiency and success rates check out across most situational filters, but he requires a more tailored scheme. Quarterbacks his size rarely make NFL rosters, but his competitiveness should be a plus as long as he’s willing to accept a role as a backup.”

Can Diego Pavia turn things around after the draft snub and earn a roster spot in Baltimore? He’ll have plenty watching his every move at the next level. Skip Bayless included.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.