Sneaker company sues Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes over trademark infringement

It was a pretty forgettable 2025 season for the Kansas City Chiefs and stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. And now they’re being sued off the field, according to a report from Parade.

A sneakers company is at the heart of the suit, which alleges copyright infringement by Mahomes and Kelce. The company, 1587 Sneakers, alleged that the restaurant Mahomes and Kelce opened, 1587 Prime, was guilty of copyright infringement over the name and sales of merchandise with the 1587 branding.

The 1587 Prime restaurant was named as a combination of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s jersey numbers with the Chiefs. It opened last year but applied for its trademark in 2023 under the category of bars and restaurants.

1587 Sneakers applied for a trademark in the clothing category, but ESPN noted that it did not apply for that trademark until Oct. 2025. It’s unclear how much merit the case may have, but a trademark attorney told ESPN it might be a difficult case for 1587 to make.

“I think it’s a tough case for the sneaker company,” trademark attorney Josh Gerben told ESPN. “Trademarks can coexist in different industries. … Given that the marks are essentially identical here, is a restaurant and a shoe company too close? Are consumers likely to be confused in thinking they are affiliated with one another?”

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City miss the playoffs

As noted, it was a tough year on the field for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the gridiron. The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in the last eight years, ending a run of absolute dominance in the AFC.

Kansas City finished the season just 6-11, losing the last six games of the regular season. Injuries played a huge part.

Things went from bad to worse when Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the final month of the season. Mahomes finished the year with 3,587 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Both totals were the lowest since he became a full-time starter in the NFL.