Global icon Snoop Dogg is once again at the center of the Olympic spotlight. This time he’s posted up in Italy, as the countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics reaches the final hours.

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch through the streets of Milan, marking one of the final ceremonial moments before the opening ceremony. The appearance continues Snoop’s growing relationship with the Games. Check it out below.

As you can see, it all follows his wildly popular stint as a special correspondent during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Snoop’s humor and genuine enthusiasm made him a fan favorite worldwide during the event.

For right now, Snoop’s day didn’t stop with the torch. The rapper-turned-Olympics personality made a visit to the Milano Ice Skating Arena, where he watched American figure skating phenom Ilia Malinin in action.

Known as the sport’s “Quad God,” Malinin earned high praise from Snoop, who jokingly awarded him a “perfect 10,” he proclaimed. “If I had five more hands, I’d be holding them up too,” Snoop told Olympics.com.

Snoop also got a literal bird’s-eye view of the rink, hopping aboard a Zamboni as the ice was resurfaced. Another moment that quickly went viral and added to his growing list of Olympic memories before this year’s iteration even begins.

Competition is about to officially begin at the Milan Games, and Snoop seemed to be everywhere. Now officially dubbed “Coach Snoop,” he was announced in December as Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

More on Snoop Dogg, Olympic Games

The volunteer role is designed to support and uplift American athletes off the field of play. Is there really a better man for the gig? We don’t think so.

“Known for his passion for community, mentorship and elevating young people,” the USOPC said in a release, “Snoop will lend his signature humor and heart to help motivate Team USA athletes.”

That mission was on full display this weekend already. Snoop met with Team USA snowboarders and figure skaters, shared encouragement with skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, and offered a heartfelt message after Vonn confirmed she would still compete despite a recent injury.

“You are a true champion,” Snoop said via Access Hollywood. “Standing up and fighting for what you believe in — that’s inspiration.”

Alas, during the Games’ 16-day run Snoop will explore Italy’s landmarks, culture and athletes while hosting a recurring “Snoop’s Greatest Hits” segment. The opening ceremony takes place Friday, Feb. 6, with coverage airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

From torchbearer to motivator and coach, Snoop Dogg has once again proven the Olympics are better when he’s in the area. It should be a wonderful couple of weeks, with the celebrity hanging around Italy among the top athletes in the world.