The cars are on the track at Bowman Gray, taking part in practice and qualifying ahead of the Cook Out Clash later this evening. But the weather conditions are creating some challenges.

Snow is apparently melting just outside the track wall barriers and creating weepers on the track. That’s making for some slippery conditions.

Track personnel came out and began blowing some of the snow away from the walls, but there aren’t many places to move it. So it’ll be interesting to see if this is an issue that persists throughout the evening as the racing gets fully underway.

They’re having some problems with weepers here bc the snow is melting and coming underneath the SAFER barriers. pic.twitter.com/eDyzt49hJc — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 4, 2026

There’s also the potential for some weather this evening at Bowman Gray. Current forecasts from Weather.com show a 38% of snow showers beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Should that play out, potentially even moving up a little bit, it could impact the race.

But everyone will hold out hope that’s not the case on Wednesday night. Below is the schedule for Bowman Gray, which was postponed from Sunday due to the severe winter storm that blanketed Winston-Salem in snow over the weekend.

The Clash at Bowman Gray schedule

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 4. Practice and qualifying started at 1:30 p.m. ET, and will be followed by the last chance qualifier at 4:30 p.m. and the main event at 6 p.m.

“Due to the impacts of historic winter weather across the North Carolina region, the #CookOutClash has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 4,” the track said in a statement “NASCAR is continuing to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and NC Department of Transportation. We appreciate your patience as we work toward hosting a safe event.”

The Clash was originally scheduled for Sunday night but was first postponed to Monday due to the winter storm affecting a large portion of the southeast, including Winston-Salem, N.C., where Bowman Gray sits. NASCAR will be ready to tackle any track issues like the weepers developing during the practice round as the day progresses.

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.