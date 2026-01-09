Speculation growing that France Family open to sale of NASCAR

NASCAR has remained a family-owned business since Bill France Sr. founded the league in 1948. The league is now under the control of his son Jim France and granddaughter Lesa France Kennedy, who have remained steadfast in keeping NASCAR private.

But according to John Ourand of Puck, “media companies and private equity players have had informal talks about what it would look like to take a minority stake in the racing series.” Ourand noted that nothing is imminent in regard to a possible sale. However, there is speculation that the France family could be looking for strategic partners, such as real estate companies, “that could develop around the circuit’s tracks — rather than selling an equity stake in the business.”

The France family previously entertained conversations to sell. They hired Goldman Sachs in 2018 to explore a potential sale. NBCUniversal reportedly came close to securing a deal before parent company Comcast purchased Sky instead for $40 billion.

NASCAR could be for sale amid lawsuit fallout

A lot has changed since then — much in the past calendar year. NASCAR went to trial last month with two Cup Series teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The teams filed an antitrust lawsuit against the sanctioning body in October 2024, alleging monopolistic practices.

After eight days in court, the two sides settled. But before reaching a settlement, several questionable comments made by former NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps came to light. In an August 2023 text exchange with Brian Herbst, NASCAR chief media and revenue officer, Phelps said that longtime team owner Richard Childress should be “taken out back and flogged.” Phelps called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Phelps’ comments came after Childress publicly criticized the Next Gen car and the media rights deal that was still being negotiated.

During the trial, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris called for Phelps to step down or be fired. Phelps resigned Tuesday.

NASCAR has officially undergone a leadership shakeup ahead of the 2026 season. If Ourand’s report is any indication, bigger changes could be coming.