SPEED returns with new show on FOX, Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton to host

Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton have teamed up to host a new show that will bring back the SPEED brand. On Sunday, ahead of the Daytona 500, FOX announced that Harvick and Buxton will host a new show and podcast called SPEED with Harvick and Buxton. The show will premiere on Feb. 23, and new episodes will be released twice a week across FOX One and the digital social channels of FOX Sports, NASCAR, and IndyCar.

“We’re going to cover it all on that show,” Kevin Harvick said on Sunday during the Daytona 500 broadcast on FOX. Harvick will serve as the analyst for the show, and Buxton will be the lead host. Harvick, a NASCAR Cup Series champion, is currently a NASCAR analyst on FOX Sports. Buxton is the play-by-play host for INDYCAR on FOX and is a veteran F1 broadcaster.

SPEED was a motorsports and automotive TV channel that featured 24 hours of motorsports and car coverage. The channel launched in 1995 and ran until 2013. During that time, FOX began broadcasting NASCAR in 2002.

More on the history of SPEED

When SPEED ended in 2013, it was rebranded to FS1. Mike Joy, the play-by-play host for NASCAR races on FOX, worked at SPEED at the time, and he had an emotional message for fans during his final sign-off.

“We love that you care as much about your cars as family, God and country, and so do we,” Joy said at the time, per Sports Business Journal. “But now, it’s time to switch off the ignition and turn in the keys. This is the end of Speed in America. We hope you’ll follow us on our new journey to Fox Sports 1.”

As FS1 took over, Curt Menefee said, “Our promise to you is that we will share your passion for the game, never take ourselves too seriously, and most importantly, never put ourselves above the game nor the athletes. We will be informative without ever sacrificing accuracy.”