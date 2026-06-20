Spencer Lee beats Luke Lilledahl at Final X, has 'unfinished business' with World Championships

Spencer Lee is back on the Senior World Team in 2026 following a two-match sweep of Luke Lilledahl at Final X Friday. The former Iowa standout and 2024 Olympic Silver Medalist had a brief showing at last year’s World Championships, going 1-1.

Not only that, he dropped a 5-4 decision to Lilledahl at the US Open back in April, so there were questions if Lee had lost a step or, at the very least, Lilledahl made up ground and was ready to take the spot. But Lee was vintage Friday in Newark, winning 7-1 and 8-4 in the two bouts.

“Yeah, I’m happy. I mean, I think I wrestled pretty good today, and I was as happy with how I wrestled,” Lee said after Final X. “I think I also was smart, you know? Obviously a tough opponent. Either one of us would be good representatives for the U.S., so like I was telling other people how good he is … He’s a lot younger than me, you know, so he’s got a high upside, so I’m always happy to compete with such a strong opponent.

“Getting me ready for Worlds, so I’m super excited to represent again, you know? I got unfinished business with the World Championship last year, and I think that I have a lot more to show, and I hope I proved that to you guys that I can wrestle six minutes hard, and I’m not afraid to go out there and put it on the line.”

Spencer Lee back on Senior World Team

Lee actually fell over and was medically attended to during Match 2. In a career full of bumps, bruises, injuries and surgeries, it was the latest “hold your breath” moment.

“I’m good. I was just spinning a little bit,” Lee said. “I think that what they told me is the adrenaline dump kind of went away, and I think the room just kind of spun, and I just kind of fell over, and they went to concussion protocol, and I was good. I’m good, so I should be fine.”

Lee also called his taped up elbow a “pain in the butt.” He hurt that arm at the U.S. Open but it’s just the latest small bump in the road en route to what he wants to accomplish.

A three-time NCAA champion at Iowa, Lee finally got onto the Senior Team and made a run in the 2024 Olympics after years of injuries throughout his college career. After falling short at the World Championships last season, perhaps this is the year he puts everything together.