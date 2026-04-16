Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at JGR's Bristol claims with snarky court filing

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson has filed a declaration with the court pushing back on a previous filing by Joe Gibbs Racing that alleged Chris Gabehart maybe have been working in a competition director type role while at Bristol. It provided several exhibits to show what serving in a competition director role actually looks like.

The filing also took aim at JGR competition director Wally Brown, who filed the JGR declaration about Gabehart’s Bristol activity. Among other things, Spire noted that Brown himself wasn’t present at Bristol for certain portions of the weekend.

“As an executive, Mr. Gabehart is also expected to be a leader,” Dickerson wrote in the filing, provided by Matt Weaver. “That means showing that he is invested in and cares about Spire’s various teams. And that requires being present at the track to demonstrate his commitment to the organization.”

Shortly after, Dickerson pointed out that Brown appeared to be notably absent himself. The tone in the filing was unmistakable.

“Apparently, some Competition Directors themselves do not even attend Practice and Qualifying or entire race weekends,” Dickerson wrote. “While it is customary to do so, and Spire’s Competition Director does attend every race weekend, it appears that Mr. Brown (who I understand to be the current Competition Director for JGR) chose not to attend Practice and Qualifying for the Food City 500 at all.”

The filing pointed out numerous times that Spire’s competition director, Matt McCall, was present at the track all weekend. It included multiple photos of him hard at work.

“Below is a picture of Mr. McCall actively engaged in his role as Competition Director,” Dickerson wrote. “This is what it looks like when a Competition Director is locked in and doing their job.”

Dickerson noted that Gabehart was in different areas of the infield, including around victory lane, at several points when a competition director would have been locked in at Spire’s pit location. He also pointed out other individuals who were similarly floating around the infield.

Among them: Dickerson himself, Jeff Gordon, TWG executive Rob Edwards, Spire president Bill Anthony, Hendrick president Jeff Andrews and others.

The point? Brown’s declaration and photos of Gabehart prove very little.

Brown had included a photo of Gabehart wearing a headset as evidence he might be communicating with Spire’s teams in a capacity as a competition director. Dickerson strongly refuted that notion, too, including his own picture of McCall wearing a two-way radio headset.

“None of the pictures taken by Mr. Biro show Mr. Gabehart using a two-way radio to communicate with anyone,” Dickerson wrote. “An example of Mr. McCall wearing and using a two-way radio with a microphone is shown below. This is what a two-way radio looks like.”

The final statement sums up the overall tone of Dickerson’s declaration. It reads:

“The last picture (Exhibit 6) appears to show Mr. Gabehart looking up at the pylon or something else. I am not sure what the point of that picture is.”

In any case, a JGR temporary restraining order that prevents Gabehart from performing similar duties as he did at JGR was extended through Tuesday by a judge. It was previously set to expire today, but the judge “wanted time to weigh the info in the filings this week about him being at Bristol,” according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.