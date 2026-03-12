Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at Joe Gibbs Racing with scathing accusations of doing what JGR is suing for

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson submitted a lengthy filing to the court on Wednesday evening in the Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit against his company and former JGR competition director Chris Gabehart. Among other things, Dickerson pushed back on the notion that Spire was trying to pick off JGR sponsors.

In fact, Dickerson alleged that JGR has made a practice of doing just that itself. He noted:

“JGR frequently pursues sponsors who it knows are already under contract with other teams,” Dickerson said in the filing, reported on by Motorsport’s Matt Weaver. “In fact, just this past weekend, JGR was openly pursuing a sponsor who currently sponsors a different team in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. If JGR obtains that sponsor and gets the sponsor to move to JGR, it will present an existential threat for that team.”

Dickerson accused JGR of attempting to undercut other organizations on price in a bid to lure sponsors away. That has happened directly to Spire, he said.

“As an example, I am aware that JGR called one of Spire’s anchor sponsors within the last year and offered to match what the sponsor was paying to Spire or to allow them to pay less if they chose to sponsor JGR,” Dickerson wrote. “Ultimately, that sponsor chose to remain with Spire.”

Despite that, Dickerson maintained that such action by JGR isn’t necessarily untoward. It’s the cost of doing business in NASCAR.

“This conduct is part of the racing business,” he wrote. “It may be viewed as overly competitive, but there is nothing untoward about it. Sponsors are free to choose which teams they sponsor, and teams are free to pursue their preferred sponsors.”

JGR is suing Gabehart and Spire over the alleged use of confidential and proprietary JGR information at Spire. Gabehart had documents synced to his personal Google Drive account that included information on JGR’s sponsorship pricing structure and strategy.

But Dickerson pushed back on that information even being relevant to his company. Spire also offered to pay for a forensic third-party investigation of its own data to ensure no JGR information had been transmitted.

“To be absolutely clear, Spire does not need any sponsorship information from JGR,” Dickerson wrote. “Spire has its own sponsors and its own strategic sponsorship initiatives. Also, we have eyes—we can see on the side of cars and at tracks and in advertising which sponsors are sponsoring JGR. We don’t need Chris Gabehart to tell us anything about who JGR’s sponsors are, just like JGR does not need (former Spire employee) Robert Smith to tell JGR who Spire’s sponsors are.”